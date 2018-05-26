Scouts place 1000's of flags at National Cemetery

Boy and Girl Scouts from all over Rowan County helped honor fallen soldiers on Saturday morning.

They placed more than 7000 flags on the headstones of veterans at the Salisbury National Cemetery.

With every flag placed, the children were able to reflect on the service given for them.

After the flags were placed the scouts were treated to lunch at the Harold B. Jarrett American Legion post.

