DOT: Brantley Road bridge reopens

The N.C. Department of Transportation has opened a bridge carrying Brantley Road over Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County, as part of the Interstate 85 widening project.

The bridge closed in August 2017 for replacement.

The opening comes about two months before its scheduled completion, according to a news release from DOT.

The I-85 widening project runs from north of Exit 55 (N.C. 73) to just north of Exit 63 (Lane Street) into Rowan County.

