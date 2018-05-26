Officer fights off driver after being pulled into moving car, assaulted in Stanly County

Boy and Girl Scouts from all over Rowan County helped honor fallen soldiers on Saturday morning.More >>
Boy and Girl Scouts from all over Rowan County helped honor fallen soldiers on Saturday morning.More >>
The city’s Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Project Task Force is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 31, at 10 a.m., at 210 Old Concord Rd. to celebrate the start of construction of a project to honor a pre-Civil War African-American cemetery.More >>
The city’s Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Project Task Force is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 31, at 10 a.m., at 210 Old Concord Rd. to celebrate the start of construction of a project to honor a pre-Civil War African-American cemetery.More >>
The N.C. Department of Transportation has opened a bridge carrying Brantley Road over Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County, as part of the Interstate 85 widening project.More >>
The N.C. Department of Transportation has opened a bridge carrying Brantley Road over Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County, as part of the Interstate 85 widening project.More >>
According to Norwood Town Administrator John Mullis, the incident started after a traffic stop in front of Norwood Elementary School.More >>
According to Norwood Town Administrator John Mullis, the incident started after a traffic stop in front of Norwood Elementary School.More >>
A First Alert Day has been declared because it will feature the best chance for heavy rain that could affect outdoor plans for a longer period of time.More >>
A First Alert Day has been declared because it will feature the best chance for heavy rain that could affect outdoor plans for a longer period of time.More >>