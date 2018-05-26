Brad Keselowski Wins the Rain Delayed Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Xfinity Series was in the spotlight Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the running of the Alsco 300.

200 laps of intense racing hoping not to get rained on with one of those pop-up thunderstorms in our area.

Looked good early in this race as far as the weather, hot and humid very tough on the drivers.

Kyle Busch was calm and collected in his number 18 car. He would easily win stage number one.

Kyle also sitting on the pole for Sunday’s Coca Cola 600

In stage number two, it was looking like a real blowout with another Kyle Busch segment win.

In segment number three, the heat must have been getting to everybody with a couple of wrecks on restarts and the biggest one involving the dominant leader Kyle Busch.

Busch tried to make a move between cars and it did not work this time as he got caught up in a crash.

That ruined Kyle's chance for a victory and then the thunderstorm popped up, red flagging the race for about an hour.

They resumed and had to finish with a green white checkered run and Brad Keselowski would finally win the Alsco 300 that took four hours to complete.

