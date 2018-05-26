FIRST ALERT: First Alert Day for a wet Memorial Day

While the weekend days don’t appear to have widespread rain, it doesn’t look like we will be as lucky on Memorial Day.

A First Alert Day has been declared because it will feature the best chance for heavy rain that could affect outdoor plans for a longer period of time.

Let’s start with the rest of the weekend.

Sunday will be another warm and muggy one. However, rain chances look to stay around 30 percent.

The best chance will be in the higher elevations. Plus, if you do get rain, it isn’t likely to last all that long.

This isn’t a promise, but there’s even a chance we could stay dry for the Coca Cola 600. Fingers crossed on that one!

Then comes Monday as we’ve been watching Subtropical Storm Alberto for several days.

It looks like the storm will be heading for the Florida/Alabama line Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

While the storm itself won’t come our way, plenty of moisture will still reach us.

That means rain for Monday. It could be heavy at times. Many areas could pick up an inch or more of rain.

If you have Memorial Day plans, it may not be a bad idea to move them up to Sunday, if possible. Your chances would be better on Sunday than on Monday.

