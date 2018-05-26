Fuquay-Varina earns program’s first state championship with a 1-0 victory over Myers Park

The Fuquay-Varina Bengals absorbed Myers Park pressure most of the day, particularly in the first half, before an attempted clearance clanged off Kaitlyn Laux and into the Mustang net, putting Fuquay-Varina up 1-0 in the 42nd minute. The Bengals did not look back on their way to the first state championship victory in women’s soccer program history.

Myers Park outshot Fuquay-Varina 8-4, that advantage a 5-1 advantage in the scoreless first half, but the Mustangs failed to get a goal past the tough Bengal back line and goalkeeper Kristen Davis. Davis made four saves on the afternoon, and the Bengal back four turned away or thwarted numerous Mustang attacking forays into the box.

Amaya Gill anchored the defensive unit for Fuquay-Varina as the junior defender checked the speedy and skillful Ariana Maibodi most of the day. Gill booted countless clearances and broke up the momentum on several attacks, helping Davis to not face more than one or two dangerous chances for Myers Park. Gill was named the game’s Most Valuable Player for her role in the Bengals win and clean sheet.

Myers Park finished the season 21-1-1. They were the champions of the Southwestern 4A Conference and won the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship for the first time in school history. The Mustangs made the school’s first appearance in an NCHSAA Women’s Soccer State Championship Game.

Fuquay-Varina wrapped up the year 18-4-2, while they were 8-1-1 and champions of the South Wake 4A Conference. The Bengals won the NCHSAA Eastern Regional for the first time since winning the 3A Regional Finals in 1993. The win over Myers Park gave the Bengals their first state championship in women’s soccer program history.

