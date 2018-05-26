Three people, including Charlotte man, charged for robbery of armored vehicle in Maryland

A Charlotte man is one of three people who were charged in connection with the robbery of an armored vehicle in Maryland, according to the FBI.

The charges come after an FBI investigation into a robbery that took place in January of 2018.

According to the FBI, Orneth South, 48, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Ryan Smith, 38, of Princess Anne, Maryland; and Michael Watts, 42, of Brooklyn, New York, were charged with robbing the armored vehicle in Salisbury, Maryland on January 22, 2018.

According to the charging documents, on Monday, Jan. 22, at approximately 7:15 a.m., police responded to the armed robbery of a Loomis armored vehicle that was parked at a branch of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) located in Salisbury, Maryland.

The Loomis vehicle driver was servicing an ATM at the location, when three men approached him and demanded money from the ATM as well as the armored vehicle.

The driver was disarmed of his service handgun and restrained.

In April, FBI officials were seen at a home in the 1200 block of Fordham Road in west Charlotte at the time of an arrest.

Officials declined to comment on the type of arrest at the time, but said it was completed for another FBI office located in a different state.

The men face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the robbery, and up to life in prison for the gun charge.

The FBI stressed that an individual charged by indictment or criminal complaint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

The FBI in Baltimore, Charlotte and New York Field Office, as well as the Salisbury Police Department in Maryland worked in the investigation.

