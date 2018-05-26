Three lanes closed on I-77 North due to traffic accident

Three lanes are closed on I-77 North in Charlotte due to a traffic accident Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the lanes are closed on Interstate 77 northbound near Sunset Road.

Three of the four lanes on the highway are closed, and the closures are expected to affect traffic for a few hours.

The location of the crash was near mile marker 16 and US-21 in Charlotte.

There's no word on any injuries or on the vehicles involved.

No further information was released.

