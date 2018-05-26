Part of I-85 South closed in Gaston County due to two-vehicle crash

Officials say I-85 South is closed between exit 17 and 19 in Gaston County after a two-vehicle accident in the area Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident happened on I-85 southbound near mile marker 18 and NC-7 in Gaston County.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time and drivers should expect delays.

NC DOT provided detour information for drivers in the area Saturday morning.

Take Exit 20 (NC-279/New Hope Road) and turn left.

Follow NC-279/New Hope Road for a half-mile and turn right onto US-74 West.

Continue on US-74 West for 3.5 miles and turn right onto NC-274 / Bessemer City Road,

Follow NC-274 / Bessemer City Road for 1.5 miles and turn left to re-access I-85 South.

There's no word on what caused the crash or on any injuries.

No further information was released.

