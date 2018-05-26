Part of I-85 South closed in Gaston County due to multiple crashes

Officials say lanes on I-85 South are closed between exit 17 and 19 in Gaston County due to multiple crashes in the area Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incidents happened on I-85 southbound near mile marker 18 and NC-7 in Gaston County.

The Gastonia Police Department said, in the first crash, a tractor trailer hydroplaned, went through a guard rail and down an embankment. The driver was the only person in the tractor trailer and there were no injuries.

Next, a second tractor trailer driver tried to stop and help, but that driver ended up hitting the guard rail as well near the first truck. The driver was the only person in this tractor trailer also and there were no injuries.

An SUV also saw this happen and hit a barrier wall, no injuries in that crash.

All three of these crashes happened within 100-yards of each other but were not related.

The vehicles never hit each other and all drivers escaped unharmed.

Officers said that the outside lane and shoulder are still closed because crews are on scene cleaning up some diesel fuel that was spilled.

Drivers should expect delays.

NC DOT provided detour information for drivers in the area Saturday morning.

No further information was released.

