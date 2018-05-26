I-85 South reopened in Gaston County after multiple crashes

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident happened on I-85 southbound near mile marker 18 and NC-7 in Gaston County.More >>
According to Norwood Town Administrator John Mullis, the incident started after a traffic stop in front of Norwood Elementary School.More >>
North Carolina state troopers said the incident happened near exit 39 on I-85 southbound.More >>
Boy and Girl Scouts from all over Rowan County helped honor fallen soldiers on Saturday morning.More >>
The city’s Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Project Task Force is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 31, at 10 a.m., at 210 Old Concord Rd. to celebrate the start of construction of a project to honor a pre-Civil War African-American cemetery.More >>
