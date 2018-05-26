Two seriously injured after head-on collision in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Two seriously injured after head-on collision in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision in Charlotte early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened near Statesville Road and Milhaven Lane.

Two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

There's no word on what led to the crash, or the vehicles involved.

No further information was released.

