Ramp closed after tractor trailer overturns, spills gallons of paint on I-85

A ramp on Interstate 85 South is closed after a tractor trailer overturned, spilling about 40,000 pounds of paint on the highway early Saturday morning.

North Carolina state troopers said the incident happened near exit 39 on I-85 southbound.

The ramp is expected to be closed until 12 p.m. according to troopers.

Officials say the driver of the tractor trailer was walking around after the crash, but was taken to the hospital.

Drugs and alcohol reportedly did not play a factor in the crash, but speed did, according to highway patrol.

The dirt on the exit 39 ramp will have to removed due to environmental reasons, according to a Sugar Creek Construction Worker.

There's no word on what caused the tractor trailer to flip, and no further information was released.

