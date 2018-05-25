Schatz wins Outlaw Showdown at Charlotte Motor Speedway dirt track

Donny Schatz is the defending World of Outlaws Champion and he showed why with a fantastic win in Friday’s Outlaw Showdown Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He was followed by Shane Stewart with the defending race champ Logan Schuchart finishing third.

Dillon Brown won the South Eastern Crate Association Late Model feature.

The track will heat up with more action Saturday with the Xfinity Race the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 1 p.m.

Then Sunday it’s the granddaddy, the Coca Cola 600 at 6 p.m.

