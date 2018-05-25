Woman dies in Albemarle house fire

A woman died in a house fire in Albemarle Friday evening.

According to the Albemarle Fire Department, the incident happened in the 800 block of Thomas Street around 6 p.m.

Units arrived on scene, and controlled the fire in 14 minutes.

The woman who died in the fire was the only person in the single-family home.

Fire officials were still on scene investigating.

A cause has not been determined yet, but the fire appears to have started in the bedroom.

There was heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.