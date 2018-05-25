Man shot in buttocks, injured in Charlotte

A man was injured after being shot in the buttocks in Charlotte Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 400 block of Fairwood Avenue.

Police say an unknown person in a car fired multiple times, then left the scene.

An unoccupied car was also struck in the incident.

The injured man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what happened in the shooting, or on any arrests.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.