Driver killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into tree in Cabarrus County

A man is dead after he fled deputies in Cabarrus County and crashed into a tree on the side of the road Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Flowes Store Road near the intersection with Sam Black Road.

CMPD says the department was conducting a joint surveillance investigation with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at a residence located in Cabarrus County.

During the course of this investigation, at about 1:45p.m., a man left the home in a car

As he was driving away from the home, a Cabarrus County Sherriff’s Deputy, driving a marked patrol car, attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The man fled from the deputy at a high rate of speed and the deputy immediately lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, the car was found crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and he was alone in the car at the time of the crash.

After the crash, the vehicle was searched and a large amount of cocaine was located inside the car.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to conduct the traffic fatality investigation.

The man has not yet been identified.

No additional details are expected to be released about the surveillance aspect of the case, and no further information was released.

