Driver killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into tree in Cabarrus County

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Flowes Store Road near the intersection with Sam Black Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Flowes Store Road near the intersection with Sam Black Road.More >>
The incident happened around 8 p.m. at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes bowling alley on the 100 block of Morlake Drive in Mooresville.More >>
The incident happened around 8 p.m. at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes bowling alley on the 100 block of Morlake Drive in Mooresville.More >>
Jose Mata says he was on the construction elevator with his cousin Juventino Mata-Hernandez, but Mata got off on the 14th floor.More >>
Jose Mata says he was on the construction elevator with his cousin Juventino Mata-Hernandez, but Mata got off on the 14th floor.More >>
It's been a long five days for the workers at the Surf and Turf. They've been cleaning and grieving all at the same time, but they say they'll be OK because they have prayer and each other's backs.More >>
It's been a long five days for the workers at the Surf and Turf. They've been cleaning and grieving all at the same time, but they say they'll be OK because they have prayer and each other's backs.More >>
Published reports show that in North Carolina, at least 109 children have been missing since 1994, including at least five in the Charlotte-Metro area who have gone missing in the past year.More >>
Published reports show that in North Carolina, at least 109 children have been missing since 1994, including at least five in the Charlotte-Metro area who have gone missing in the past year.More >>