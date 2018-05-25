10-year-old expected to be OK after 'accidental discharge' at Iredell Co. bowling alley

Officials say a child shot at an Iredell County bowling alley Friday evening is expected to be OK.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes bowling alley on the 100 block of Morlake Drive in Mooresville. EMS said a 10-year-old child suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

According to a manager at the bowling alley, an off-duty deputy's gun went off, grazing the child's back.

#Breaking - shots reportedly fired at bowling ally in Mooresville. Manager of business tells us a child was grazed after an accidental shooting. More info coming in. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/S2HR4YMc3I — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) May 26, 2018

Officials confirmed that an off-duty Iredell County Sheriff’s deputy accidentally discharged a gun at the bowling alley.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, initial reports suggest a fragment of a bullet hit the child after the bullet hit the floor.

The child did not sustain a serious injury and was not transported to any medical facility for treatment.

The bowling alley is closed during the investigation.

Iredell County Sherriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation, while Mooresville Police Department is handling the investigation of the accidental discharge incident to determine if any laws were broken.

The deputy involved has been placed on leave until the outcomes of both investigations are completed.

Neither the victim's name nor the name of the deputy who had the gun has been released.

