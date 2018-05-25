Man gets three life sentences for 2015 triple murder in Charlotte

A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the 2015 deaths of three people in Charlotte.

Judge Nathaniel Poovey sentenced Emmanuel Rangel, 22, to three consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The trial, which began on May 14, 2018, ended Friday.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Team tried Rangel, 22, for four counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He was charged with the murders of Jonathan Alvarado, 23, Jusmar Isiah Gonzaga-Garcia, 21, and Mirjana Puhar, 19, who were killed two days later in Charlotte.

Puhar was once a contestant on the reality show, America's Next Top Model.

Friday, the jury found Rangel guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Mr. Alvarado, Mr. Gonzaga-Garcia and Ms. Puhar in the Charlotte case.

Rangel was also charged with the murder of Rasool Jaleel Harrell, 22, and the attempted murder of another victim in Matthews on February 22, 2015.

The jury found him not guilty of the charges associated with the Matthews case.

In 2017, a jury convicted codefendant Edward Sanchez in connection with the four murders. Charges against two additional codefendants in this case remain pending.

