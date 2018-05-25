Man gets three life sentences for 2015 triple murder in Charlotte

It's been a long five days for the workers at the Surf and Turf. They've been cleaning and grieving all at the same time, but they say they'll be OK because they have prayer and each other's backs.More >>
Published reports show that in North Carolina, at least 109 children have been missing since 1994, including at least five in the Charlotte-Metro area who have gone missing in the past year.
Judge Nathaniel Poovey sentenced Emmanuel Rangel, 22, to three consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Family's struggling to make ends meet are being forced out of their homes because they can't afford to pay rent, according to a new report released this week. Researchers at UNC Charlotte found that in one month more than 19-hundred families were hit with eviction notices. In a city that's becoming a major renter's market that study found several problems that put people's homes in jeopardy. Sara Jane Covington who is one the faces behind the numbers....
Now, a year later, time marched on but the family says the criminal case against the men charged with murdering Medina-Chevez seems to be standing still.
