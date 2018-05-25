May 25 is National Missing Children's Day. Every 40 seconds, a child is reported missing somewhere in America. This day was created to bring awareness to the many children who are missing and to never give up looking for them.

Published reports show that in North Carolina, at least 109 children have been missing since 1994, including at least five in the Charlotte-Metro area who have gone missing in the past year.

The FBI says there are currently three open missing persons cases in North Carolina. One is Asha Degree, who was last seen 18 years ago in Shelby, NC. The agency says this day gives them the support they need to keep doing their job.

Related: Finding Asha: Leads still pouring in 18 years after child vanished

"It is a very active investigation," Shelley Lynch, with the FBI in Charlotte, said. "I think many people think - assume - that if a case has been going on that long, that it's a cold case sitting on a shelf. But we have an investigative team, our local law enforcement partners, where we are meeting a couple of times a month - going over new tips, assigning new leads, conducting interviews."

Other people are participating in the Rock One Sock campaign to raise funds for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Some Officers with the Huntersville Police Department took pictures with one sock to portray a family's life is not complete with a missing child.

"We wanted to show our support and help raise awareness," Officer Odette Saglimbeni said.

The goal is to raise $25,000 this year for the effort to bring missing kids home. Huntersville Police say over the past ten years, there have been about 100 reports of missing children. The department says that fortunately every child was found. Officers say it impacts them when a child is reported missing.

"Officers have families, they are people as well," Saglimbeni said, "so we just work through it and do our best to try and locate that person."

Law Enforcement says on this day the community doesn't realize what they can do to help bring missing children home.

"Many times the public has information that they may not realize that's important," Lynch said. "Something that can help us and solve our cases."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.