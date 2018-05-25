Lanes reopen on I-77 in Iredell County after car crash

A car crashed caused lanes to close on Interstate 77 in Iredell County Friday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident happened on I-77 southbound in Mooresville near mile marker 31.

WBTV's Sky 3 was over the scene and an overturned car was visible on the highway.

Lanes reopened later Friday evening.

There's no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

