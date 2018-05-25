Lanes closed on I-77 in Iredell County after car crash

A car crashed caused lanes to close on Interstate 77 in Iredell County Friday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident happened on I-77 southbound in Mooresville near mile marker 31.

WBTV's Sky 3 was over the scene and an overturned car was visible on the highway.

Lanes are expected to reopen by 5:39 p.m.

There's no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

