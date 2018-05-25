Family still dealing with loss one year after missing Uber driver found dead

A Charlotte mother and her daughters are marking one year since her husband's body was found in a wooded area days after he went missing.

"A couple of weeks back it hit me it was my dad’s one year of him passing away," Debora Medina said. "It’s been a whole 12 months without him."

"It’s been really difficult," Elsa Medina said of her husband's murder. "Difficult to talk about him and to be without him. It feels like it hasn’t been a year – like it was just kinda yesterday."

Marlo Medina-Chevez left home one evening last year May to pick up an Uber passenger.

He never returned home. The community galvanized. Family and friends searched. Everyone holding onto hope.

Then on May 25, CMPD's investigation led detectives to a wooded area in York County where they found Medina-Chevez's body.

The 44-year-old husband and father had been murdered. His SUV and credit card were stolen.

"He was someone that was very generous," Elsa Medina said through a translator. "He was kind and he didn't love money so they could have taken everything he had but not his life"

"It was very traumatic what we went through," daughter, Debora Medina said. "The situation what we had to go through that whole week – it was very stressful. I think if he was gone by a natural cause or his body just gave out like a medical reason it would be - our grief would be a lot less than it was."

Now, a year later, time marched on but the family says the criminal case against the men charged with murdering Medina-Chevez seems to be standing still.

There had been no trial yet.

Medina-Chevez's other daughter, Gaby Mota, says her mother feels the same.

"She wishes that the case would close quickly so she can close this chapter and just grieve without having to think about all these extra things how - yeah even though they’re in jail - we haven’t gotten the justice we want yet."

Today is tough for Gaby Mota.

"I've been dreading it for a very long time – for the past month," she said. "The last time I saw my dad I told him that they're going to be grandparents – that's the last conversation we had."

Mota says she was one month pregnant at the time. A year later, her firstborn - a son - is a reminder of that conversation.

"I'm so happy I have my baby," Mota said. "I'd be happier if he was here to see."

The family says the Charlotte community has stepped in to help them.

"We would be worse off if we didn't have the support that we do," Mota said.

"The community came together, gave my sister stuff for her baby," Debora Medina said.

