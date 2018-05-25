'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder of woman in shooting near uptown Charlotte

A man police say should be considered armed and dangerous is wanted for the the murder of a woman in a shooting outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 22-year-old Santario Miller is wanted for the murder of 39-year-old Shalamar Venable.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of North Tryon Street.

Police found a woman who had been shot, later identified as Venable, at the scene.

She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries but died a short time later, officers said.

Officers tweeted they were conducting a homicide investigation around 4:43 a.m Monday.

Police believe Miller and Venable knew each other.

A perimeter was set up around the scene of the shooting. North Tryon was shut down between 11th Street and College Street while police investigated. The road reopened shortly after 7 a.m Monday.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

