Local charity receives donation from Subaru to continue helping others

For participating in Subaru's Share the Love Campaign, Friendship Trays recently received a big donation from Subaru.

Friendship Trays is an organization that strives to deliver nutritious meals to elderly or disabled individuals in the Charlotte area who are unable to obtain or prepare their own meals.

During November 2017 through January 2018, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru vehicle could select from a list of charities to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America. Subaru South Blvd selected Friendship Trays as its "hometown charity" for this year.

Subaru South Blvd was proud to present a donation of $25,309 as a result of the Share the Love Campaign.

Representatives from Subaru of America and Friendship Trays were both there for the presentation of the check.

Friendship Trays and Subaru South Blvd are committed to helping and serving Charlotte and surrounding communities.

