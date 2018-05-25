Inmate accused of attempting to assault officer with makeshift knife

An officer was hurt while conducting medical rounds with a nurse at the Iredell County Detention Center Wednesday.

Deputies say 16-year-old inmate Hayden Nathanial Roland altered his prescription reading glasses into a makeshift knife. When the officer called for Roland's cell door to be opened, Roland charged at him and struck him in the upper chest with the knife, deputies say.

The officer was OK and able to prevent Roland from injuring anyone else.

Roland was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony possession of a weapon by a prisoner.

He was given a $250,000 bond for the charges. Roland was originally being held on a charge for damage fo property.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.