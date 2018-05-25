Iredell County man admitted to setting neighbor's car on fire, deputies say

An Iredell County man was arrested Thursday accused of setting his neighbor's car on fire.

The incident happened early in the morning on Henderson Drive in Statesville. Firefighters called deputies to the scene because of the suspicious nature of the fire, according to the release.

After talking to the victim and several neighbors - and reviewing footage of a man walking away from the fire and to the home next door - deputies went to the neighboring home and spoke with 31-year-old Jonathan Lee Thompson.

While talking to Thompson, deputies say he admitted to starting the fire. No possible motive has been released.

Thompson was then arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony burning of personal property, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

He was to the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $100,000 bond.

