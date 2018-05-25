Kyle Busch wins Coca Cola 600 Pole

Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway took place Thursday.

The hottest driver on the planet Kevin Harvick did not take part because his number four car failed pre-qualifying inspection three times and he has to start from the back of the field Sunday in the race. Plus, his crew chief Robert Smith was ejected from the race track for the weekend.

And Harvick will lose 30 minutes of practice time in Happy Hour Saturday. It was three sessions of qualifying eliminating drivers and cars along the way. Jamie McMurray was fastest in the first session.

Then it was Kyle Busch time winning the second session and finally the pole for Joe Gibbs Racing. Brad Keselowski was second, followed by two more Gibbs drivers Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones.

CMS is the only points track that Kyle has never won. He said he wants that to happen earlier in his career than later.

