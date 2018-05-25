4 years after she went missing, deputies continue to ask for public's help finding Lincoln Co woman

It's been nearly four years since a Lincoln County woman was reported missing and deputies are continuing to ask for the public's help locating her.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Toasha Nicole Rice aka “Nickie Green” has been missing since May 2014. She was 27-years-old when she went missing.

Deputies say Rice was last seen leaving a friend's home on Eaker Road. She reportedly got into a black four door sedan with a female driver, deputies say. The sheriff's office said detectives have interviewing family members and other people who knew her but no one has any information.

RELATED: 27-year-old Lincolnton woman missing for a year

Detectives searched the nearby area for the missing woman but "all leads were exhausted," according to deputies.

Rice is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 140 pounds.

In 2017, Brenda Green, Rice’s adopted mother, sat down with WBTV to discuss her daughter’s disappearance and plead for the public’s help in finding her. She’s hoping someone will come forward with information about Rice’s whereabouts.

She said the last time she heard from her adopted daughter was when Rice had asked for a ride from a friend’s home. However, when Green went to pick Rice up, a man at the residence said Rice had left.

PREVIOUS: Lincoln County family still hopes missing woman will be found

Officials say dozens of searches have been conducted in the Rice case. Deputies and detectives have searched on land and in bodies of water. Thus far, they haven’t been successful, but the sheriff still holds out hope she will turn up.

“I’m still holding out hope that she’s alive somewhere,” Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter said

Green hopes that eventually someone who knows where her daughter is will come forward.

“I just wish she was here with the kids and help me with the kids. Somebody please help,” said Green.

Both Carpenter and Green said that Rice was associated with a rough crowd. That doesn’t change the fact that they want to find her.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909. Callers can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.