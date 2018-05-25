Charlotte man accused of exchanging explicit content with at least a dozen children

A Charlotte man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on child porn charges.

Jason Reid, 30, is accused of exchanging explicit photos, videos and text messages with at least 12 boys and girls.

Reid used Omegle, a website, and Kik, a chat app, to exchange the content, court documents state.

Officials also say they one of the text conversations found was between Reid and a 13-year-old girl. "During these chats, Reid told the minor victim, who has a developmental disorder, that one of his fetishes was young girls," court documents state.

Reid admitted that he traded sexually explicit images with the girl and that he enticed the victim to engage in illegal sexual activity, knowing she was underage, according to court documents.

"Reid tricked the underage victims into trading sexually explicit videos and images by posing as a teenage boy," court documents state.

Reid is also accused of using the Kik app to receive and distribute child porn.

A 12-year-old victim told officials that she traded sex images with Reid and that he threatened to hurt her if she ever told anyone.

Reid possessed at least 400 videos and 179 images of child pornography, "some of which depicted sadistic, masochistic or other violent sexual content," court documents state.

The judge said this was one of the worst cases he had seen in his 15 years on the bench.

Reid was taken into federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons without the possibility of parole.

