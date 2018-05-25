Man wanted for breaking into Lancaster County AT&T store

A man is wanted for breaking into a cell phone store in Lancaster County last week.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, a man broke into an AT&T store on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land and stole two Apple watches on May 11. An employee who worked at a nearby business realized the store had been broken into early the next day.

Deputies say a large rock had been thrown through the glass.

Surveillance footage shows a Buick Century pulled up in front of the store around 10:45 p.m., deputies say. A man could reportedly be seen throwing a rock through the window and entering the store through the broken window, officials say.

Deputies say the man is between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot tall. He has a beard and a mustache, deputies say.

The robber was wearing a black hoodie, a maroon shirt, blue jeans, a black ball cap, with maroon and black Nike shoes. Deputies say the man was in the store for less than a minute.

The vehicle was driven by a second person, deputies say.

Sheriff Barry Faile released this statement:

“I encourage anyone with information about the burglar, the car, or this incident to contact us. You do not have to tell us who you are. Just tell us what you know and we will take it from there.”

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 803-283-3388.

