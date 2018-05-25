Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Fire and Emergency Services program receives recognition

From Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College was proud to honor the longstanding leader of the College’s Fire & Emergency Services training program at a recent board meeting.

The recognition came from the prestigious North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs who wanted to honor Roger McDaniel, director of fire and emergency services programs, and his team. They were provided a thank you plaque of appreciation from the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs at their monthly board of directors meeting.

“We are very proud of Roger. He is an asset to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. His dedication to the training of our public safety professionals is unparalleled,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.

Rowan-Cabarrus has participated in the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs Mid-Winter Annual Conference for many years and it is a partnership that has had continued success.

“I wish I could have given them all Rolex watches, instead of just a plaque,” said Jake Whisnant, executive director of North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs. “The support from our community colleges is vital to our conference initiatives, and we know we can always count on the support of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.”

In 2017 alone, there were over 1,100 fire and emergency services courses taught at Rowan-Cabarrus.

“Everyone is so busy these days and stressed for time, but it is still important that quality is a priority. That is where Rowan-Cabarrus helps us the most, by providing quality instructors and valued educational experiences,” said Whisnant.

The public safety programs at Rowan-Cabarrus have always been popular, but investments in recent years have helped the programs continue to grow and serve the training needs of Rowan and Cabarrus counties. In 2014, the Fire & Emergency Services Training Facility was the first project to be completed in a series of Rowan County-bond funded construction projects. The facility serves an important role for training local public safety providers who protect citizens every day.

“We have the largest fire and rescue program in the state thanks to Roger McDaniel. He sees opportunity everywhere,” said Craig Lamb, vice president for corporate and continuing education. “For instance, over the last five years when the annual fire chiefs have come to Concord for their conference, Roger and his team put on 26 different courses over three days, enrolling 1,029 individuals in the courses.”

The new training facility includes a 3,500-square-foot burn building, training pads for props, driver training services, flashover chamber, two rail props, fire extinguisher station, retention pond, mobile classroom and office, and extrication props.

“Every year on our evaluations, we hear about how the workshops run. They tell us, you have too many good workshops!” said Whisnant. “I’m a product of community colleges. My two sons are firefighters and received their education at community colleges. What you do for the fire service is tremendous. There is no one who is a firefighter who hasn’t gotten a good start thanks to community colleges.”

The College also partnered with local law enforcement, fire and rescue, and emergency medical services to bring a new interactive, mobile driving simulator to Rowan and Cabarrus Counties in 2017.

“Police cars, fire trucks and ambulances often travel at higher speeds in emergency situations, so the accidents frequently result in severe injury or death to either those in the emergency vehicle or the civilian vehicle involved,” said Roger McDaniel, director of emergency services at Rowan-Cabarrus.

The mission of the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs is to provide a wide range of programs designed to meet the needs and enhance the skills of fire service managers. This allows them to better protect and educate the fire service and public from the adverse effects of fire, sudden medical emergencies, or exposure of dangerous conditions created by either man or nature.

“We get all this great work from Roger and his staff every day. So, thank you,” said Concord Fire Chief Ray Allen.

North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs Mid-Winter Annual Conference was held earlier this year in Concord N.C. and attended by over a 1,000 attendees including the Rowan-Cabarrus fire and emergency services staff. The conference included a combination of guest speakers, educational resources, workshops, and vendors. The Rowan-Cabarrus fire and emergency services staff conducted several of those workshops.

