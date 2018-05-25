Teen injured in Chesterfield County shooting

A 16-year-old was shot in the stomach in Chesterfield County Friday morning.

Sheriff Jay Brooks says it happened just before 8:00 a.m.

The 16-year-old boy and another person were apparently in a car parked behind a house. The teen was shot in the stomach and taken to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville.

There's no word on his condition.

Deputies are questioning the victim and the person he was with.

At this point, officials say they are unsure if the shooting was accidental.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.