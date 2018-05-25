A 16-year-old was shot in the stomach. Now he and four others are facing charges for another crime.

Five people, including the victim, are being charged after a 16-year-old was accidentally shot in the stomach in Chesterfield County Friday morning.

Sheriff Jay Brooks says it happened just before 8 a.m. The 16-year-old boy and another person were apparently in a car parked behind a house. The teen was shot in the stomach and taken to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville.

There's no word on his condition.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was an accident but did not give further details.

Deputies said just before 3 p.m. that five people, including the 16-year-old victim, are being charged in connection with a home invasion and robbery. They did not say when the alleged crime occurred, or how they connected the shooting victim and the four other people to the incident.

No names or possible charges have been released.

