Crash shuts down portion of Gaston County road

A crash has shut down a portion of a Gaston County road Friday morning.

According to Gaston County Communications, the single vehicle-crash happened just before 6 a.m. on St. Marks Church Road in Bessemer City. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash has closed the road in both directions.

The road is expected to reopen around 7 a.m.

The NCDOT says there were injuries reported in the crash. It is unclear how many people were injured or the extent of the injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

