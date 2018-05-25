BLOG: Ran possible over Memorial Day weekend

Here Comes The Weekend

Here Comes Tropical Air

Here Comes More Rain

Friday's storm coverage remains isolated to scattered (about 40 percent) before our rain coverage gradually increases heading deeper into Memorial Day weekend.

A potential tropical system is becoming better organized in the Gulf of Mexico. As best we can tell at this point, any development would most likely affect the Gulf coast states most directly, especially Sunday and Monday. However, the system will likely send another surge of tropical moisture up the East Coast and into the Carolinas as we move deeper through the weekend, regardless of whether or not an actual named tropical storm forms.

While this will increase rain chances over the weekend, we are not convinced of a washout at this point, so keep your outdoor plans alive. However, the chance of rain keeps rising on Sunday night into Monday and even into the first half of next week, so understand, you may get hosed down if you do not have a back-up plan to outdoor activities.

Afternoon readings will run in the seasonal 80s right through the weekend, but of course, it will feel hotter considering the tropical humidity now in place!

Hope you have a great Friday and Memorial Day Weekend!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

