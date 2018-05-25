BREAKING: Shots fired in Steele Creek

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow. Thanks for reading my email. I just wanted to let you know what stories we're following right now on this Friday, May 25. Tune in as soon as you wake up and let's get the morning started together!

LIVE: Breaking news right now coming out of the Steele Creek area. Charlotte police are confirming shots were fired at officers as they responded to the scene at on North Tryon and Westinghouse. We've seen police using metal detectors to comb the scene. WBTV's Caroline Hicks has the break down of what exactly happened. Watch for her live report right at 5 a.m.

Traveling for Memorial Day weekend?? Traffic will likely be what holds you up from starting the long weekend. Before you hit the road we want you to know about some traffic changes. WBTV's Kristi O'Connor is on your side with the helpful heads up.

VIDEO ALERT: We have some powerful video to show you out of Gaston County. The baseball field at a little boy's game was surrounded by members of the community. Why? They wanted to support him after members of his family died and were injured from the incident at the Surf and Turf Restaurant in Bessemer City. We'll play that video for you and get reaction on showing the little boy some support.

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to police today.

Contraband is a big problem in prisons across the Carolinas. In South Carolina, they are bringing in new gadgets to improve on safety and it involves drones. We'll tell you how this will help officials surveil for illegal activity.

VIEWER VOTE: Who do you think has the better sense of direction. Men or women? It's the subject of our viewer vote this morning. Go to wbtv.com/vote at 6 a.m. and vote! We'll also talk about who is better according to a new study that was just released.

WEATHER CHANGES: Humid to start. We'll warm up fast and the chances of storms are back. Meteorologist Al Conklin is talking about how this will impact your day....and the rain expected for the Memorial Day weekend. He's also seeing activity in the tropics as a storm could form before the official June 1 hurricane season.

Christine