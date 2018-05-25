CMPD: Woman fires shots near officers after threatening to 'shoot up' a Cook Out

A woman was arrested after she reportedly fired a gun near officers in southwest Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a woman was "in a rage" at a Cook Out Restaurant on York Center Drive in the Steele Creek area and was allegedly threatening to "shoot up" the restaurant.

A caller told 911 dispatchers that the woman possibly fired her gun while outside the fast food restaurant, officers say.

A short time later, police found the woman at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Westinghouse Boulevard. That's when the woman reportedly fled from officers on foot, police say.

During the foot chase, police say, the woman fired her gun at least two times. She was then taken into custody near a church at the the intersection of South Tryon Street at Sandy Porter Road.

CMPD says the officers were not injured and never fired their weapons. The woman was not hurt during the incident, police say.

The woman's name has not been released.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

