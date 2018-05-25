CMPD: Enraged woman fires shots near officers after threatening to 'shoot up' restaurant

A woman arrested after she reportedly fired a gun near officers in southwest Charlotte Friday morning has been identified by police as 20-year-old Mikayla Avent.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Avent was "in a rage" at the Cook Out Restaurant on York Center Drive in the Steele Creek area and was allegedly threatening to "shoot up" the restaurant.

A caller told 911 dispatchers that the woman possibly fired her gun while outside the fast food restaurant, officers say.

A short time later, police found Avent at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Westinghouse Boulevard. That's when Avent reportedly ran from officers.

During the foot chase, police say, Avent fired her gun at least two times. She was then taken into custody near a church at the intersection of South Tryon Street at Sandy Porter Road.

CMPD says the officers were not injured and never fired their weapons. The woman was not hurt during the incident, police say.

Avent was charged with assault by pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resist/delay/obstruct a police officer, discharging a girearm in city limits and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

