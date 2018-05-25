Abandoned home in northwest Charlotte catches fire

It is unclear what caused an abandoned home to catch fire in northwest Charlotte Friday morning.

The blaze occurred at a vacant home on Morningside Road just before 1 a.m.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, nearly 90 percent of the roof collapsed during the fire. It took firefighters 25 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The home may have possibly been under renovation, crews say.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.