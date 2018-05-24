Knights Rodon looks good in rehab assignment but gets hit in the head

The Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides put a wrap on their four game series Thursday at BB&T Ballpark.

As we told you earlier in the week, White Sox pitcher and former N.C. State star Carlos Rodon would make a rehab assignment on the mound pitching for the Knights, and he was impressive.

PREVIOUS: Rodon to pitch Thursday in Charlotte

In 2.2 innings, he gave up only one hit with six strikeouts...

But then a terrible looking incident took place when one of his pitches was hit back up the middle for a pitcher’s worst nightmare, popping him right in the forehead.

He got up and the ball ricocheted all the way over to third base and was caught for an out believe it or not.

He's expected to be okay and was taken out for pre-cautionary measures. He was very fortunate it was not more serious.

Norfolk would win 5-4 in 10 innings.

The Knights start a four game set with Indianapolis Friday at 7:04 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.