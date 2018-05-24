Hundreds gather to support 8-year-old after mom killed in Gaston Co. restaurant crash

The best of human nature showed itself Thursday night in Gaston County.

Hundreds came out to a little league baseball game in Stanley, to show support for an 8-year-old boy whose mother died Sunday and whose father is in the hospital.

The little boy's grandfather, Roger Self, is accused of plowing his car into a family restaurant and killing two loved ones, hurting multiple others.

The week has been so tough for the community as they sort through the shock and confusion of what happened.

But Thursday night, they set all that aside, to support Caleb Self.

“You never know until you’re faced with it, until you’re faced with that small child that has that life all in front of him.”

His mom and aunt were killed, his dad and grandmother seriously hurt, when grandfather Roger Self drove his car into a restaurant Sunday.

The boy’s coach spoke to WBTV with tears in his eyes Thursday night.

“When Caleb came out to talk to me about what happened it was tough because the questions he had for me, I didn’t really have an answer for him,” Coach Chad Brown said.

During a team photo, members of law enforcement and CaraMont hospital, where Caleb’s mom worked, surrounded the field.

The community was grateful to do what they can.

Just before the game, many of these supporters filled the sanctuary of the family’s church.

Pastor Austin Rammell answered questions from the congregation with family in the front row.

“What Satan does for evil, God always uses it for good,” Rammell said.

Whether it’s within the church walls, our out in the community, neighbors are determined to lift a family up during an unthinkable tragedy.

“Show them that everything’s going to be alright, in a week that’s been very tragic and horrific for them,” one supporter said.

Rammell said he’s expecting a lot of people who want to continue their conversation as the community sorts through everything.

They’re going to add an additional service on Sunday for that reason.

