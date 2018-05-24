Thieves assault man, steal car, flee police in southwest Charlotte

Three people were involved in an assault on a man which led to them stealing his car and running from police in southwest Charlotte Thursday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident started in the 8800 block of Crump Road at the light rail station parking lot.

Officers say a man called 911 and said he had been assaulted by three men who stole his white Dodge Challenger.

Police say they don't believe any weapons were used in the assault or robbery.

When the stolen vehicle was located turning onto Texland Boulevard, all three men ran from the car.

Two of the men were detained and officers say the third man got away.

WBTV's Sky3 was over the incident when one of the men was being detained.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.