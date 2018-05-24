Businesses show support for Surf and Turf Lodge after tragic incident

The Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City has been closed since a car came barreling through the restaurant Sunday afternoon, killing two people in what turned out to be a horrific domestic incident.

Restaurant owner Melissa Dockery aims to have her eatery back open Friday afternoon. She told reporters she had originally wanted to open up Wednesday, but repairs and code requirements were taking additional time.

Dockery said she has been touched by the outpouring of support she has received from other businesses and community members.

Chad Gee, owner of the Edgewood Grill in Bessemer City offered his assistance to Dockery.

“Just whatever she needed. Call an electrician, hold food for her, anything,” explained Gee.

The owners of McDonald’s Restaurant in Bessemer City also reached out to Dockery.

“Anything that they would need, we’d be glad to help,” said restaurant owner Bobby McDonald.

Max Baxter stopped by the Surf and Turf Lodge Thursday to make sure the building didn’t need roofing repairs. He owns a roofing business in the area.

“I would have done it free. That’s how much I love Bessemer City and these people,” said Baxter.

Even though managing one business is difficult work, the local business owners said they wanted to help out because it was the right thing to do. The tragic incident has been the talk of the town this week.

“This is a small-knit community. Bessemer City is a city with a heart,” said Susie McDonald, an owner of McDonald’s Restaurant.

Dockery said it will be an emotional experience when the restaurant re-opens. The other business owners in Bessemer City are looking forward to it.

“It’s gonna be very hard for them to go back in there and go back to work, but you have to,” said Susie McDonald. “You have to move forward, not back, forward.”

