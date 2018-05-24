Police: Duo jumps from stolen vehicle on I-85, run from scene

Police were searching for two people Thursday evening they say jumped and ran from a reportedly stolen vehicle in north Charlotte.

Officers pulled the vehicle over just after 6 p.m. on I-85 near N. Graham Street. They say two people then jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

A perimeter was set up around the scene as police searched for the duo.

#Breaking - @CMPD chasing after two people who bailed out of a stolen truck along I-85 nearnGraham St. police have a good perimeter set up and are searching now. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/vK7yzQXpAe — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) May 24, 2018

No information has been released about when the vehicle was stolen or the two people police were looking for.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

