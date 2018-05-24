North Carolina state employees to receive pay raises in upcoming budget

Some North Carolina state government workers may receive raises of up to 28 percent, budget writers announced Thursday.

The budget is likely to be voted on by the House and Senate next week.

Legislative leaders said most state employees will receive a two percent permanent pay raise, with larger increases for State Highway Patrol troopers, correctional officers and those in lower-paid positions.

Retired state workers will receive a one percent cost-of-living supplement.

Overall, the budget is expected to direct more than $200 million in additional funding toward pay raises for state employees.

The budget will include funding to raise the minimum salary for all full-time state employees to at least $31,200.

It will also include a new pay plan for State Highway Patrol troopers that will raise starting pay to $44,000 and provide troopers an approximate eight percent average pay raise.

The new plan will also accelerate the time frame for a trooper to get to top pay to six years.

There will be roughly $22 million to provide correctional officers working in state prisons a four percent salary increase.

The budget will expand the covered population for the line of duty death benefit, and double the benefit’s value from $50,000 to $100,000, ensuring all families of the victims from recent prison attacks receive that benefit.

Another factor of the budget is $20 million for pay raises for public university employees and $24 million for community college employees.

