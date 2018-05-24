Person killed when pickup truck slams into tractor trailer in Chester County

A person was killed when a pickup truck slammed into the back of a tractor trailer in Chester County Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Interstate 77 near mile marker 62, south of Richburg.

Officials said a GMC pickup truck slammed into the back of a tractor trailer that was parked in the emergency lane.

The incident happened after the pickup truck went off the right side of the road and rear ended the tractor trailer.

JUST IN: A person was killed on I77 this afternoon just South of Richburg. @SCHP_Troop4 says a GMC pickup slammed into the back of a tractor trailer that was parked in the emergency lane. The driver of the trailer was okay, but the driver of the pickup died. No ID yet. — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) May 24, 2018

The driver of the pickup truck died after being trapped in the vehicle. Nobody else was in the truck.

The driver of the tractor trailer was okay.

No further information was released on this incident.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.