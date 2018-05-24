Person injured in northeast Charlotte house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Person injured in northeast Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was injured in a house fire in northeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened in the 9400 block of White Cedar Court.

Emergency officials said they were on the scene of the fire shortly after it was reported.

The person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Carolinas Medical Center University.

There's no word on how this fire started or any damage to the house.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

