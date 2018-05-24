Only two cities are getting to test Chick-fil-a's newest item... and Charlotte is one.

Chick-fil-a is testing out a chicken slider and Charlotte is the test market.

If you live in Charlotte, you're in for a treat. Chick-Fil-A has just rolled out a new menu item to try in the Queen City.

Charlotte and Albuquerque, NM were the only two cities in the nation selected to test their new sliders.

They're calling it the "Chick-n-Slider."

Find out more details on QueenCityWeekend.com.

