Some York County precincts moving ahead of June 12 primaries

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

Officials are notifying voters of permanent and temporary precinct changes in York County ahead of the June state and local primaries.

The primaries, scheduled for Tuesday, June 12, will open up 96 precincts in York County. On election day, nine of those precincts will be moved.

Permanent precinct moves (new cards are being mailed to registered voters in these precincts): 

Celanese (New Precinct)
Faith Assembly of God
2800 Faith Blvd
Rock Hill SC 29730

Rock Hill No. 6
Central Office of Rock Hill Schools
386 E Black St
Rock Hill SC 29730

Anderson Road
City of Rock Hill Operations Center
757 S Anderson Rd
Rock Hill SC 29730

Neelys Creek
Connection Bldg. at (Catawba Baptist Church)
2646 Catawba Church Rd
Rock Hill SC 29730

Temporary precinct moves for the June Primaries only (signs will be posted at the permanent location directing voters to the temporary location): 

Fort Mill No. 4
First Bapt. Church of Fort Mill
121 Monroe White St
Fort Mill SC 29715

Harvest
Impact Community Church
5115 Old York Rd
Rock Hill SC 29732

Hollis Lakes
The Body Church
2115 Ebenezer Rd
Rock Hill SC 29732

Springfield
First Bapt. Church of Fort Mill
121 Monroe White St
Fort Mill SC 29715

Stateline
Flint Hill Baptist Church
Adult Ed Bldg
230 Flint Hill Rd
Fort Mill SC 29715

For more information about voting in York County, a complete list of precincts, or to check a voter’s registration information, you can visit www.yorkcountygov.com and choose Voter Registration and Elections from the department menu, or call 803-684-1242 or 803-90-7194.

